Sunnier skies lead to planting progress

Warmer temperatures and drier soils allowed for more field work and fast crop development, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Farmers took advantage of this week’s improved weather to plant or replant corn and soybeans as well as chop wheat and hay for forage. Despite less precipitation, some low lying and poorly draining areas were still wet from the previous week’s rain. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 7 degrees above historical normals and the entire state averaged less than 1 inch of precipitation. There were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 31.

With less precipitation occurring this week, farmers continued planting and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture decreased from 56% surplus last week to 30 percent surplus this week. Corn planted progress was 80%, 3 percentage points ahead of the five-year average and 50% ahead of the previous year. Additionally, 62% of corn was considered good or excellent and 71% of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to 54% last year.