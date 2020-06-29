Join us as we visit the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network and the Farm of Chris Kurt in Hardin County to discuss the precision technology he has implemented, even as a part-time farmer. This video is presented by the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network.
Home / Featured News / Top Headlines / Precision technology, it works for small operations too
Check Also
U.S. lamb retail sales data released for first quarter 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for consumers to cook more meals at home …