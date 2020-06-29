Home / Featured News / Top Headlines / Precision technology, it works for small operations too

Precision technology, it works for small operations too

June 29, 2020 Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

Join us as we visit the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network and the Farm of Chris Kurt in Hardin County to discuss the precision technology he has implemented, even as a part-time farmer. This video is presented by the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network.

