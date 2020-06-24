Home / Country Life / Pickaway county holds modified fair amid COVID-19

Pickaway county holds modified fair amid COVID-19

June 24, 2020 Country Life, Videos Leave a comment

Even in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, the Pickaway County Fair board says they are focused on holding a county fair as normal as possible. All eyes are on them as they hold the first fair of the 2020 county fair season.

