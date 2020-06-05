OSIA LEAD Council update on sheep shows

For the 2020 show season, the OSIA LEAD Council is sponsoring two shows in order to bulk up the 2020 show season for our membership and Ohio 4-H and FFA members. In order for this to occur, sponsors are needed. Please go to this link to make a financial contribution via PayPal or print the donation form and send it to the OSIA office. Thank you in advance.

Follow the OSIA LEAD Facebook page for the most updated OSIA LEAD Council Sanctioned Show Schedule. Currently these sanctioned shows are scheduled:

June 13, 2020 – Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic – Millersburg – Single Market Lamb Only Show

June 20, 2020 – OSIA LEAD Shows – Bucyrus – Bratwurst Blowout/Crawford County Clash – Double Market Lamb/Single Breeding Sheep Show

June 27, 2020 – Buckeye Livestock Expo – Millersburg – Single Market Lamb Only

July 11, 2020 – OSIA LEAD Shows – Eaton – Border Bash – Market Lamb/Breeding Sheep

Those who plan to show at any of the OSIA LEAD Council Sanctioned shows should refer to the 2020 OSIA LEAD Council Exhibitor Rules. These include the fact that show entries are online, with the entry app included in the OSIA LEAD Council Exhibitor Rules.

If you know of someone else who plans to show in the OSIA LEAD Council Sanctioned show program, OSIA memberships are also encouraged to be part of the awards program. Click here for Membership information.