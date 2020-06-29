Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 160 | OYLE with a side of Dale

Ohio's Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 160 | OYLE with a side of Dale

June 29, 2020 Audio, Featured Audio, Featured News, Livestock, Multimedia, Podcasts, Show Stock, Slider Leave a comment

We take the Quarantine Chronicles on for another week with Matt, Kolt, and Dale Hosting our guest Megan Wendt from the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo. Interviews this week include an interview from Matt with Bane Welker intern Macel Stowers. Bart includes an interview with. Kyle Halseman of Halseman Ag.

