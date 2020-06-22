Home / 2020 Between the Rows / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 159 | Beef Gives Back

June 22, 2020 2020 Between the Rows, Audio, Featured Audio, Livestock, Multimedia, Podcasts, Slider Leave a comment

The Quarantine Chronicles continue, and we miss our office more and more. Kolt, Matt and Dusty host this week from their homes. Interviews include two Between the Rows interviews featuring Charlie Kail and Wille Murphy. Matt interviewed Jamie Graham from the Ohio Beef Council. And Bart interviewed Shane Kellogg from the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms.

