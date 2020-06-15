Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 158 | Dicamba Debacle

As Quarantine begins to come to a close, county fairs begin to make plans to open with the rest of the state. Matt, Kolt, Dusty and Dale host this week and talk about the current hot button topic of dicamba products. Dusty interviews Joe Taylor for more information in the issue. Kolt features an interview with Katey Brattin from the Wendt Group about a product they have released for county fair sale use.
