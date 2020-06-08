2020 County Fair Cancellations
Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 157 | Send your county fair updates in

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 157 | Send your county fair updates in

June 8, 2020 Audio, Fair, OCJ Online Edition, Podcasts, Show Stock, Slider Leave a comment

The Quarantine Chronicles go on another day. Kolt, Dale, and Dusty host the podcast this week and discuss a few topics as plant 2020 begins to come to a close. Matt features interviews with Tracy Dendinger with the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo, David Wilson from Bane Welker, and Patty Mann from Shelby County.

Check Also

See something, say something: how to help someone that may be struggling with mental illness

By Brittany Olson, a Wisconsin Farm Bureau member, dairy farmer, writer, photographer and mental health …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved