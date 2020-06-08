Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 157 | Send your county fair updates in

The Quarantine Chronicles go on another day. Kolt, Dale, and Dusty host the podcast this week and discuss a few topics as plant 2020 begins to come to a close. Matt features interviews with Tracy Dendinger with the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo, David Wilson from Bane Welker, and Patty Mann from Shelby County.
