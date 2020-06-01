WE ARE BACK this week- and yes, the quarantine chronicles move on. State Representative Jon Cross joins Matt, Kolt, and Dusty this week and talks about about the fate of county fairs for summer 2020, and two issues that include rural broadband and coyotes. Interviews this week include Jenna Beadle of Ohio Farm Bureau, and Tony Seegers of Ohio Farm Bureau.
Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 156 | Coyotes and Cross
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020 -- Tomorrow starts off with sun, but clouds build as a trough boundary comes in from the north. Scattered showers break out over northern Ohio tomorrow afternoon and continue through the evening, while spreading south. Rain continues through Thursday and into early Friday over central and southern Ohio...