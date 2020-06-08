The Ohio Soybean Council will be sponsoring a Ohio Soybean State of Soy webinar on Tuesday, June 9 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Ben Brown, Assistant Professor of Professional Practice in Agricultural Risk Management in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics at The Ohio State University will be the featured speaker.

During this webinar, Ben Brown will speak on soybean market fundamentals, trade update and assistance programs. There is no cost to attend this program. For more information Click here.