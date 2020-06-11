Ohio dicama registrations expire June 30

By Kolt Buchenroth

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced that all dicamba products in Ohio must be applied before July 1st, 2020.

This restriction comes after a U.S. Court of Appeals decision that vacated the federal registrations of three dicamba products on June 3rd.

“This decision has caused tremendous uncertainty for soybean producers and pesticide dealers during an agronomically critical time of year,” the statement reads. “It is estimated that around 40 to 50 percent of the soybean crop planted in Ohio are dicamba tolerant varieties.”

The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Final Cancellation Order details which circumstances existing supply of the three impacted products can be used. While the order allows the impacted products to be applied through the end of July, ODA has determined that the registration on the products expires on June 30th and cannot be renewed. The products will no longer be registered or available after June 30th of this year.

The release goes on to say “while use of already purchased product is permitted in Ohio until June 30, 2020, the Court’s decision and US EPA’s order makes further distribution or sale illegal, except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant. Application of existing stocks inconsistent with the previously approved labeling accompanying the product is prohibited. If you have questions about returning unused products, please reach out to your pesticide dealer’s representative.”