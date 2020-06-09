Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 9, 2020

Our forecast is virtually unchanged this morning, with only a slightly drier tone for the weekend as we take rain out of NE Ohio. We basically have 1 threat of rain out of the next 12 days, and that comes tomorrow.

Today will be sunny and warm over all of Ohio. WE likely see good south breezes in many parts of Ohio, as we are seeing the flow around the remains of Cristobal today. The center of that disturbance is moving over MO, IA, IL, WI and MN. We are seeing clouds and a little of the fringe moisture getting into southern and western IN today…but we get nothing here. Humidity values will be up slightly from the weekend and yesterday, but will still provide for good evaporation.

Tomorrow, as the remains of Cristobal move north over the Great Lakes into Ontario and Quebec, we get a cold front coming in from the NW. This front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to Ohio, but generally will give a good, well received batch of moisture to a large part of Ohio. We see rain totals from .1″-.7″ with coverage at nearly 90% of Ohio. The moisture lingers into evening and even past midnight in parts of Eastern Ohio, but will be done in all areas by sunrise Thursday. The map at right shows moisture from this frontal complex through the day tomorrow.

From there forward, we are dry. Sunshine dominates Thursday through next Wednesday. Temps will be cool to start for Thursday and pleasant Friday, but then we see temps climbing a bit through the weekend. Still, humidity values will stay low after the big drop behind our Wednesday front. Next week is a different story. Heat builds dramatically, and we see high humidity values to go along with our well above normal temps. As the heat and humidity build, we may see some pop up, heat based thunderstorms the second half of next week, but there are no organized systems expected in Ohio through the end of next week and that weekend. In fact, our next potential front still is well out in the extended period around the 23rd.