Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 8, 2020

Dry to start the week, and generally we are mostly dry over the next 10 days. We have one front sweeping through the entire state in the next 10 days, and then another minor disturbance one day affecting only a small part of Ohio. The rest of our forecast is for sunny, dry weather, with good dry down.

Today and tomorrow we see sunshine, with temps just a bit warmer than our weekend. We should stay breezy today with low humidity, and may see those humidity values climb a bit tomorrow. But we will be rain free, as the remains of the tropical system (Cristobal) stay well to our west over MO, Eastern IA, IL and a bit into far Western IN.

A front moves through the great lakes and parts of the eastern corn belt for Wednesday. Here, we likely do not see precipitation develop until at least Wednesday midday and afternoon, but it continues through the evening and most of the overnight, ending near or just ahead of sunrise Thursday morning. Rain totals are not impressive, coming in at a few hundredths to .5″ on 80% coverage. But, it will be some minor rain nonetheless. The map at right shows amounts and spread. Temps stay near normal as the system comes through.

Back to dry weather for most of the rest of the week. All of Ohio sees sunshine and dry weather for Thursday and Friday. Most of Ohio stays dry Saturday and Sunday. However, we do have a minor batch of rain and thunderstorm action that streaks out of MI and across Ontario into NE OH for late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With increasing temps and humidity, we can’t rule out thunderstorms, which would push rain totals in far NE OH to .25″-.75″. But, coverage will be limited to 30% of the state at best. Most of the rest of the state just stays sunny and dry through the weekend.

Next week shows partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Temps will be climbing to above normal levels to finish out the 10 day period. The extended 11-16 day forecast period continues the hot and humid pattern, and that return of heat brings a little more unsettled weather back. We cant rule out pop up showers or thunderstorms late in the week and into the following week (Saturday through Monday) but really see coverage at no better than 20%. There are no well organized frontal complexes coming in the extended period until late. One can argue our next good front in the extended period comes near day 16, Tuesday the 23rd.