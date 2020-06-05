Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 5, 2020

We are going a little drier for your Friday forecast, after yesterday’s action was more sparse. Moisture is exiting far southern and eastern Ohio this morning and may linger for a little bit in those areas, but generally we expect clouds to mix with sun over most of the state today. We wont rule out a shower or two, but most of the state will be dry today, especially from mid morning on. Temps stay near normal.

Sunny and dry for the weekend. Temps near normal to perhaps a bit cooler. Then Monday and Tuesday we turn out mostly sunny and very warm while humidity values climb. Overall, these will be fairly good drying days, especially for any forage work needing to be done.

Midweek next week looks wet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through on Wednesday. However, coverage does not look all that great right now, at roughly 60%. Rain totals will be from .25″-.75″. The map at right shows moisture projections and spread. We have a cold front approaching from the northwest, and the remains of Cristobal that are coming up from the southwest but the track of the remains continues to be fluid (no pun intended)…right now the best rains may miss Ohio a bit farther to the west, but stay tuned. We are keeping midweek wet at this point.

Back to dry weather to finish the 10 day window and start the extended 11-16 day forecast period. WE will be sunny and dry next Thursday through the following Tuesday (16th). We start that period cooler for Thursday and Friday of next week, but then see temps climb, hitting well above normal levels for the 15th and 16th. Clouds increase Wednesday the 17th and showers develop late, continuing through Thursday the 18th. Rain totals can be from .25″-,75″ for the event, and will have coverage at 80%. We are sunny and dry to finish the extended period Friday and Saturday (19th-20th)

So, one significant threat of rain in the 10 day window, and one in the extended for a total of 2 events between now and the 20th. As long as we get rain in all areas from both events, crops should generally be happy. IF we miss one or both of those…any area that falls in that category will likely be really “needing a rain” by the time we get to the last 10 days of June.