Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 4, 2020

Scattered showers can not be ruled out over Ohio the next two days. We find ourselves in an unsettled air mass, with plenty of warm air surging in to mix things up. Today we end up with more frequent showers and a good chance of thunderstorms, tomorrow, showers are more hit and miss, lighter and our thunderstorm threat is very low. Two day rain totals can still be from .25″-1.25″ over 80% of Ohio. If not raining, expect clouds to mix with sunshine, but we definitely see more clouds than sun both days. The map at right shows moisture potential through tomorrow night.

Dry and sunny this weekend, with temps near normal. Then we see mostly sunny skies to start next week too, but temps rise quickly, spending most of Monday and Tuesday well above normal. Humidity values rise, but we will still see significant drying.

At midweek next week, we will see rain. AT the very least, we have a cold front coming in from the NW that can bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorms. But, we also have to continue to keep an eye on Cristobal, the remains of which could move across the eastern corn belt. The past 3 days, models have taken the remains of the storm 3 different directions, so it remains to be seen where the actual track will settle out on…much like looking at a major blizzard in the winter. Still, if that moisture is able to hook up with the cold front, it would raise totals dramatically. For now, we will continue to sit tight with rain totals from .25″-1″ over 80% of Ohio, but will be updating that as we move into early next week.

The balance of the week looks sunny and dry again, from Thursday midday on through Saturday. With the dominant sunshine, we will have temps above normal, and humidity values will be high again. A summer pattern clearly is in place for the first 3 weeks of June.