Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 30, 2020

No change in our forecast this morning, and that means we are going to get hot and dry across the entire state. Most of us will see no rain potential outside of a heat based pop up thunderstorms between now and the end of next week!

If there is any chance of moisture anywhere in the state, it comes today, and will be limited to areas in SW Ohio. Draw a line that extends through Dayton and Chillecothe. South of that line we cant rule out a few showers today. Everywhere else, we are looking at mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions. Areas that see rain can pick up anywhere from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 60%. If you see a pop up shower anywhere else, it will be very isolated, and come only due to heating of the atmosphere.

A heat wave is coming, and will begin to build as we finish the week. Mostly sunny, very warm and humid conditions are in the rest of the week and weekend. The holiday will be trouble free on the weather side of things, except for the heat. Temps will be above normal all the way through. Mid 80s to near 90 expected tomorrow through Friday, then lower 9os over the weekend. This is just the beginning of the heat wave. We continue to see plenty of sun next week with hot and humid conditions. Evaporation will be strong, at least until we slow it down due to lack of available surface moisture. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s all week. The map at right shows highs next Tuesday afternoon. As stated earlier, the only threat of moisture will be heat based instability and convection that triggers thunderstorms from time to time. But, we think that next week we will be hot enough that it will be tough to get convection to initiate…we may cap our atmosphere so that thunderstorms die out before they really get their legs. We do see slightly better potential for scattered thunderstorms next Wednesday night into early Thursday, but that threat is low right now.