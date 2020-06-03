Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 3, 2020

Showers will be working into Ohio today, although not all of us will see action right away. We start off this morning with scattered showers threatening north central and northeast Ohio, as moisture streams out of MI similar to what we saw a little more than 24 hours ago. Showers will develop through the rest of the day as a trough boundary slowly sags south. Thunderstorms also become an issue this afternoon, with plenty of heat left over from yesterday and more strong south flow into this system today. Thunderstorms are most likely in central and southern Ohio this afternoon and tonight ,but we will not limited them to those areas. Scattered precipitation lingers tomorrow and now even Friday, but the longer we go, the lighter the precipitation and the more scattered the threats. Still, combined over the next 3 days (today through Friday), we can see half to 1.5″ rain totals over 80% of Ohio, and up to a quarter of an inch in the remaining 20%. The map at right shows updated precipitation potential for the rest of the week (through Friday evening). Heat based instability will be the biggest threat, mainly later today and tonight.

This weekend we get full sunshine to return and dry weather to dominate. In fact, that sunny, dry pattern holds through next Tuesday. Temps will be near normal for the weekend, and then well above normal to start next week. The big story for the week next week, though, is the potential for the remains of Cristobal. The storm probably makes landfall this Sunday night as a hurricane along the far east TX or LA coast. From there it shoots north. But, most tropical systems at some point make a strong northeast curve, and we have to be ready for potential of that storms remains to track right across Ohio. To further enhance this concern, a strong cold front will be exiting the northern plains and moving into the upper Midwest next Tuesday, and might be in just the right place to provide a corridor for that moisture to move north…like along a 6 lane interstate highway. It is far too soon to gauge if the storm will truly make it here, but we are going to put rain and thunderstorms in our forecast for next Wednesday into early Thursday, if for no other reason than the cold front coming in from the NW. We are putting rain totals currently at only .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%…but those totals would have to go higher if tropical moisture is part of the equation, so stay tuned.

The rest of the 10 day period drys down again. Sunshine is back next Thursday afternoon and holds through Saturday. Temps will pull back closer to normal, but that will be in a nice, warm zone. The extended period still remains drier than normal, and warmer than normal.