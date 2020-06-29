Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 29, 2020

We have a relatively dry forecast for you this morning over most of the state. The main feature of the next 10 days will be heat and humidity. Moisture is but a passing thought for the most part. We have an active streak of moisture that parks over areas to our west the next 3 days. However, that moisture seems to want to stay to the west as well, only far SW Ohio has a better than average shot of hit and miss shower and thunderstorm action today, tomorrow or Wednesday. The rest of us will see nothing, save for anything heat based that does develop. There is always some potential there, when you get these warm and humid summer days. However, even that is only looking possible now through Wednesday.

We will be fully sunny, hot, and humid with no precipitation to finish this week Thursday and Friday, and then through the holiday weekend Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be averaging 5-10 degrees above normal for the period.

We look similar next week Monday through Thursday with dominant sunshine and even warmer temps. We likely average in the lower to middle 90s for the week. The map at right shows high temps next Tuesday.

The extended period continues with the drier forecast. With the heat, we think there could be a slightly better threat of pop up heat based thunderstorms, but if we really do go through the next 10 days with little to no rain, the atmosphere will be very dry by then, which may take away a large part of the potential for heat based convection. The best chance of rain we see in the extended period will be early in the week of the 13th, where showers and thunderstorms may bring .25″-.75″, but with only 60% coverage, skewed south.