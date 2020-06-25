Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 25, 2020

No change in our forecast this morning, as we look to stay mostly dry the rest of the week. We will see sun over a majority of the state today, with only fair weather clouds in most places. We do have to be on the lookout for a shower or two in far NE Ohio, but generally this will be minor in scope and coverage. Temps will be a little warmer today vs. yesterday, and then warmer still tomorrow. Look for humidity values to work higher as well.

Our next threat of rain is still on the way for the weekend. Rain arrives Saturday for most of us, and then in southern Ohio the potential for showers continues through Sunday. We look for rain totals from Saturday be a quarter inch or less over 30% of the state, with an additional 60% of Ohio seeing .3″-1.25″. Thunderstorms will be the main driver for rain totals in the upper end of the range, but should also be limited to scattered coverage. On Sunday we see a mix of clouds and sun in the north, but from I-70 south more clouds will be around and we will see lingering showers that produce another .1″-.5″ on 60% coverage. The map at right shows precip totals for the entire event…remember, we expect rain for 2 days in the south, only a single day in the north.

We are generally dry Monday through Saturday next week. There is some instability to our west and that will trigger scattered showers back in Indiana, but at this time, we think everything stays west for the week. But, we are keeping an eye on it. In the drier air mass, we will see heat build. Temps climb to above normal levels, and we will see humidity bump up too. The second half of the week will be borderline oppressive, and we may see a bit of crop stress. However, overall, we should be OK.

The extended period remains very warm and humid. The heat and humidity will keep pop up, heat based thunderstorms in our forecast almost every day, but we expect no better than 30% coverage daily, if that. We do have an organized system, perhaps the remains of a tropical event, coming up from the south for Monday the 6th. This has potential to bring some heavier rain and thunderstorms, with rain totals of half to 1.5″. But, if this is truly something that comes out of a tropical system, there is plenty of time for the track and strength to change, and we can easily see nothing…so confidence is relatively low at this time when it comes to rain potential.