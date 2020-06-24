Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 24, 2020

Drier weather takes hold over the next 3 days for most of Ohio. We will deal with some clouds, but mostly fair weather clouds today and tomorrow. We do have a minor batch of clouds and moisture that make an appearance in far NE Ohio tomorrow afternoon and overnight, which might be worth watching for a few scattered showers, but nothing that is overly dramatic, and nothing outside of that NE OH area Full sunshine likely in all areas Friday. Temps will be slowly rising through the rest of the week, and will be above normal by Friday.

Our next rain event crosses the state this weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop Friday morning to midday, and then sweep through from NW to SE. We expect rain into Saturday evening and overnight. Everything should be done by before sunrise Sunday morning in the north, but we cant rule out lingering showers from I-70 south through at least mid afternoon. That Sunday coverage in the south will be lower. Rain totals remain at .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio – that’s for the entire event (see map at right). We have a bit of concern about slightly higher totals from thunderstorms, but that concern is smaller this morning than 24 hours ago. In any case, we should finish the weekend with partly sunny skies for Sunday from I-70 north, and cloudy to partly sunny skies south, and a slightly cooler batch of temps statewide.

Next week looks sunny, dry and hot for the most part. We expect temps to climb through the week, but perhaps not be quite as hot as we were concerned about the past couple of days. Still, we spend most of next week above normal, and will be quite sultry by the end of the week. The dryness likely stays through the holiday weekend too, at least through Sunday.

So, with the rain we picked up the past 2 days and the action coming this weekend, we will need to make that work for total moisture for the next 2 weeks. Evaporation will be strong next week.