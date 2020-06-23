Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 23, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms cross the state today and we should see decent coverage. Rain totals can have a wide range, from minor to major. The heaviest storms likely will be drifting by over Michigan and Ontario, but we wont rule out some stronger storm potential in NW and north central Ohio and down along the Ohio river in central and SE parts of the state. Right now we are penciling in another .25″-1″ with 80% coverage. The map at right shows rain potential through sunset this evening.

A little drier the rest of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be in tomorrow through Friday. Tomorrow likely sees more clouds than Thursday or Friday. Some models are trying to suggest a few showers tomorrow, but we think the threat is low. That being said, we will be just unstable enough still to say we cant rule out a shower. Humidity values stay high through the end of the week, and temps climb back to above normal levels by Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance of well organized rain arrives after midnight Friday and goes through Sunday midday. The best rains and thunderstorms will be here Saturday, Rain totals can again have a wide range, from .25″-1.25″ over 60% of Ohio. The biggest rains again miss north and west of the state, but we think we see an isolated cluster or two of stronger storms Saturday afternoon in OH, hence the higher top end of the range. All precipitation will be winding down Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid all week. With the heat and humidity, we can see pop up showers, but those are limited in coverage to about 10-15% of the state or less on any given day. We really think we make it through most of the week with no rain. Temps will be the big story next week, averaging well above normal. By midweek we can see daytime highs in the mid 90s at least over a large part of Ohio, and the heat stays all week long. That will bring on some crop stress, we feel.