Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 22, 2020

Some rain in the forecast, but we fear perhaps not as much as a few would like. That being said, we did pick up decent rain coverage yesterday, with the heaviest in the eastern part of the state. In any case, when we look at the upcoming pattern, it boils down to roughly 2 rain chances over the next 10 days. Chance number 1 is in the next 24-48 hours, and the second is later this coming weekend.

Today we see scattered showers and thunderstorms as we continue to follow through on the moist flow from yesterday. Rain coverage today will be roughly 60%, but thunderstorms could get a little strong. We pause a bit after today’s wave is through, then reload for another round of showers tomorrow. Tomorrow’s coverage will end up being around 70%, with 2 day combined coverage at 90% of Ohio. We see rain totals with a wide spread…a quarter of an inch on the low end, but some areas where thunderstorms fire off can be well over 1.5″ to near 2″! Most of us probably will end up with .25″-.75″. The map at right shows rain potential now through tomorrow evening.

Partly sunny skies return Wednesday, and then full sunshine stays with us Thursday and Friday. Temps remain warm, above normal through the period. This will trigger good evaporation and humidity levels will climb.

Our second major chance of rain develops from late Friday night through this coming weekend. Showers and thunderstorms work through first with a warm front, and then a cold front behind it. Rain totals for the event will be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%

Partly sunny, warm and humid conditions follow that system for Monday through Wednesday. The pattern is pretty unsettled still, and with the heat/humidity, we cant rule out a couple of pop up showers. However, there is no good front in that period. AS the calendar turns to July on Wednesday, we see the pattern drying out, and this may lead to a longer term dry window through the first week or two of July. Stay tuned.