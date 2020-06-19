Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 19, 2020

Some clouds around again today, coming in from the southeast with that pesky low we have referenced all week. The precipitation potential today will be less than yesterday, but we still will keep some scattered showers around today, mostly central and east. A few hundredths to a few tenths will be the most likely result. Without rain, we can expect a mix of clouds and sun. Temps will keep working higher, and humidity values (of course) will keep rising.

Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid tomorrow. Partly sunny, warm and humid Sunday. We will see some scattered shower activity pop up later Sunday afternoon and evening, but mostly only a few hundredths to a few tenths. Better showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday and Tuesday with the best action overnight Monday night through Tuesday midday. Rain totals from late Sunday through Tuesday will be from .25″-1″ with the most general rains around half an inch. Coverage will end up being around 80% of the state. See the map at right.

Dry weather returns Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week, and temps will be seasonally warm. Then next Saturday a precipitation maker comes up from the southwest. This will produce a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but right now likely only from I-70 south. The northern half of the state may miss out. The 10 day period ends dry again for Sunday the 28th and the dryness extends through the first part of the 11-16 day extended forecast window.

For the rest of the extended period, models still have major differences. The trend of the solutions is to go drier with time. So, we think there will be one good threat of moisture as we flip the calendar into July, likely around the 2nd, but more than that at this time is overkill. We prefer to look toward a drier outlook, until such time as our atmosphere moistens up.