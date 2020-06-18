Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 18, 2020

Temps continue to climb today and to finish the week. We also see sunshine over parts of the state but may have to deal with a hiccup of more clouds this afternoon/eve and again tomorrow afternoon/evening. As we have mentioned earlier this week, we are seeing some moisture associated with this slow, pesky circulation over the Carolinas and the mid Atlantic states work back across the Appalachians into Ohio. This will be more of an issue for central and southeast parts of Ohio today and tomorrow. While we don’t expect any big precipitation out of it, the instability from heat building in the eastern corn belt combined with the moisture from this southeast disturbance can trigger some pop up showers or even thunderstorms. Coverage will be less than 40%, but we cant rule anything out either.

Sunny, hot and humid for the weekend. We are decreasing our moisture potential for Sunday at this point, keeping a chance for some late day pop up showers, but really pushing the best chances for moisture off into next week. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around for Monday and Tuesday, with no more than 60% coverage. We think most of the region gets half an inch or less, but will leave our official totals alone this morning at .25″-1″ combined for the 2 day period. An updated map is at right.

The rest of next week we are a little unsettled. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should be mostly dry with clouds and sun, warm and humid air still in place. However, we cant rule out scattered showers. A bigger system arrives over the weekend next weekend with a threat of moderate to heavy rain totals of .5″-1.5″ Generally, though, with the limited coverage action Wednesday through Friday (less than 30%) and the moisture potential to start next week, we are still a far cry from seeing good solid rains back in the forecast. In fact, we would characterize our outlook this morning as “not as wet” and definitely not as bullish on moisture as some other looks. Models are in big disagreement for the extended period into early July. We still think a drier solution ultimately comes to fruition.