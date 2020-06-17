Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 17, 2020

Dry weather continues today and tomorrow. Temps slowly climb, but overall we still see a pretty good weather pattern.

We still expect a few more clouds for Friday, an off shoot of that moisture hanging around over the eastern seaboard. With the heat building, that increase in clouds and moisture is putting us on a bit of alert for an outbreak of scattered thunderstorms, or at least a few showers. Coverage may be only 30-40%, but we wont rule out moisture. Otherwise, Friday features at at least a mix of clouds and sun, but warmer and more humid conditions.

We are sunny, warm and humid for Saturday, and a few more clouds show up Sunday, but we are less concerned about precipitation there. A few hit and miss showers are all that we are seeing now for Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers work through Ohio Monday and Tuesday of next week. Coverage is not all that impressive either day, at only 40-50%. But, combined we end up with 75% coverage with rains of .25″-1″. The map at right is a look at the latest projections. Thunderstorms would throw a monkey wrench into the mix, potentially boosting rain totals, but at the moment, thunderstorms are not as much of a significant part of the event.

A mix of clouds and sun in for next Wednesday and Thursday. Heat and humidity remain high over the region, and that may trigger a some scattered action, particularly near the Ohio River. But, in general, 80% of Ohio stays dry (and muggy) those days. The biggest change in the forecast comes at the end of the 10 day period, with a significant system arriving overnight next Thursday night and Friday, with a big push of moisture. Rain and thunderstorms can produce some half to 2 inch rain totals over almost all of the state. Timing and track of the low will be what we monitor for the next few days, with strength of system coming more into few early next week.