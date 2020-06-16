Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 16, 2020

No significant changes in the forecast for the rest of this week. We are mostly dry over Ohio. Temps will climb slightly each day, ending up well above normal by late in the week with higher humidity. One hiccup we will need to watch out for will be overnight Thursday night into Friday. This week we see persistent moisture up and down the Atlantic seaboard. Generally, the Appalachians give a nice wall, keeping the moisture from circulating back farther west. However there is a minor incursion of moisture and cloud cover coming up from the SE overnight Thursday night. This means we cant rule out a couple of showers here and there, mostly central and southeast OH. Any precipitation that does materialize will be a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and coverage limited to 40%. But, we still cant say we miss it all. Buy sunrise Friday, we are back to sunny, dry weather, with heat building through Saturday.

Finally we see some heat based destabilization of the atmosphere. This starts with a system passing over the great lakes into Ontario on Sunday, dragging some scattered showers and thunderstorms down into Ohio, mostly in the northern half of the state. Then we continue to see instability Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage any of those 3 days is no better than 40-50%, but combined over the 3 day period we see 80% coverage or more with rain totals of .25″-1.25″. The map at right shows the latest on spread and potential.

We finish the 10 day period going back to partly-mostly sunny skies and with drier air. We should be precipitation free next Wednesday and Thursday. The extended period has more moisture popping up, but timing confidence is low. We want to see how moisture holds together this Sunday through next Tuesday before really gauging how systems come together to finish the month. Temps stay above normal all the way through the period, that much is clear.