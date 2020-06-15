Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 15, 2020

We have a fully dry week in store for Ohio this week. After a cooler weekend with lower humidity, we will slowly see temps climb this week and humidity build as well. But, there is no rain today through Saturday. Today we likely have some scattered clouds to deal with coming up from the east and southeast east, where the remains of a minor disturbance sit over WV, western VA, eastern KY and eastern TN. Those clouds will not have enough moisture to do anything further, but just know that we will see a mix of clouds and sun to kick off this dry week. Full sunshine dominates the rest of the week and start of the weekend.

On Sunday, we see more instability develop with as the heat is ticks upward. This likely triggers scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday late afternoon/evening. That unsettled set up holds through Monday afternoon/evening/overnight, which means we cant rule out scattered showers or thunderstorms there too. Combined, we think that 75% of Ohio can see rains from .25″ to 1″, and the other 25% will see lesser totals. The map at right shows potential and spread.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny for the balance of the 10 day forecast period next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps stay above normal. Next Thursday a front moves across the eastern corn belt. Ohio should see .25″-.75″ with 80% coverage. Then the rest of the extended 11-16 day window looks wetter, with a chance of scattered showers 3 out of 5 days, and the potential for heavy moisture closer to the turn of the month on the 30th.