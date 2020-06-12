Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 12, 2020

No change in the forecast this morning. We COULD be dry for the next 10 days to 2 weeks. We WILL be dry for the next 7 days.

Sunshine dominates today with low humidity and pleasant temps. Tomorrow and Sunday we actually have the potential to be a little cooler, as Canadian high pressure builds in over MI and SW Ontario. That cool air advancing and battling with warm air may bring a few more clouds for Saturday. Some models are suggesting a few scattered showers in central and southern Ohio, but we are not convinced that can come together. Still, we see full sunshine on Sunday.

We are dry Monday through Thursday next week, with temperatures slowly building. By late week we will be above to well above normal, and humidity values climb too. The map at right shows Saturday high temps

Next Friday most of Ohio will be dry, but we do see some a minor trough sagging into the eastern corn belt from the NW. The amount of moisture available with this boundary is quite small, but at this point we wont completely rule out a shower or two. However, we continue to point to a mostly dry forecast for Friday, just more clouds around. Back to mostly sunny skies for next weekend with plenty of heat and humidity. That may trigger some pop up, heat based showers or thunderstorms, but coverage will be under 30% of the region.

We still believe our next good threat of rain waits to come in the extended 11-16 day period. We think there will be a significant round of thunderstorms from late the 22nd through the 23rd with half to 1.5″ rain totals. However, there is plenty of time for that system to modify before arrival .The key takeaway for this forecast is that we are definitely well below normal on precipitation between now and the week of the 22nd…and many of us will be “needing a rain before then”. So, stay tuned.