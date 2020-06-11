Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 11, 2020

The forecast is rather simple this morning, as we are shifting back into a fully dry pattern for the next 7-10 days. There is a good chance that a majority of Ohio will see no rain through next Friday. Temps will be the biggest “changeable” part of the forecast in this period. Farther out, building heat may trigger more moisture potential, but we still don’t see any well organized front until the last full week of this month.

Today we are sunny and dry, but temps will stay near normal over the state. Same for tomorrow. You should notice lower humidity in the wake of the moisture that moved through yesterday. We will see good evaporation and fast drying.

This weekend cooler air invades the eastern corn belt, as Canadian high pressure builds in right over MI and Ontario to our north. WE expect this will bring a few more clouds, but that is all. WE are seeing a few scattered showers coming out of northern IL and across central IN on Saturday, and we need to keep an eye out for a renegade shower in SW OH later Saturday afternoon. Really, we don’t expect much to happen here. Sunday will be fully dry, and cool.

Temps slowly build next week, ending up very warm (above normal) by late week. AS the heat builds, we can see a little instability popping up in fare east and SE Ohio, but not anything we can hang our hat on for solid precipitation chances. Dryness will be the general rule for the week. The map at right shows total precipitation Monday through Friday next week. Saturday and Sunday next weekend stay dry too, but we see moisture streaking across the Great Lakes for that weekend. We think that sows the seeds for better hit and miss heat based showers to start the next week.

In the extended period, a front sets up over us around the 22nd into the 23rd with moisture potential of ,25″-,75″ and 70% coverage. But, then we stay warm and humid through the balance of that week with nothing more than pop up showers, and an overall drier than normal precipitation pattern.