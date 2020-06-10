Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 10, 2020

Showers work through the state today, as we have a cold front finally sweeping through from NW to SE. The best chances for moisture will be this afternoon through Sunday and past midnight. However, we will keep a chance of showers around all day. Rain totals will be from .1″-.5″ additional over the state, with coverage at 80%. See Map at right.

No change in our forecast going forward. WE are dry tomorrow through next Wednesday. Temps will be near to slightly below normal, especially this weekend, as high pressure parks to our north over MI and Ontario. As that high settles in , we may have to watch for a band of clouds drifting across OH on Saturday. Some models are trying to put scattered showers in over northern and eastern Ohio Saturday, but we are leaving our forecast dry for the time being there. Later next week, temps climb to above normal levels, and we will see a slow increase in humidity.

A batch of moisture lifts up out of the SW next Wednesday night into Thursday that brings scattered showers and thunderstorms back to OH. This will have the potential to trigger up to .5″ of rain over 60% of Ohio. However, it is gone by Thursday mid morning, and we should see sunny, dry weather the rest of next week.

The extended period. has heat and humidity building over the weekend next weekend, and that may bring about a few pop up showers or thunderstorms Saturday-Sunday-Monday, but less than 40% coverage we see a front bring better coverage rains next Monday night (22nd) through Tuesday (23rd), with totals of .2″-.6″ and coverage of 90%. Then we stay unsettled for the following Wednesday and Thursday too, with scattered showers, but bigger dry holes. Temps remain above normal.