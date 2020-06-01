Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 1, 2020

Another beautiful day over Ohio today with sunshine and temps that will be slightly warmer than yesterday. We see good drying weather again with low humidity and a decent breeze. Clouds increase later this afternoon and unfortunately, our conditions deteriorate some overnight tonight. A disturbance tracks across MI and down into OH overnight tonight and the first part of tomorrow, and it may bring scattered showers along for the ride. Moisture is not all that impressive, but it does cut our drying a bit short. Tonight into tomorrow we can see a few hundredths to .3″ over about 50% of the state, with the best chances north and east. The rest of the state misses new precipitation, but we do have more clouds around for your Tuesday.

A weak trough boundary sags into the state for Wednesday, and lingers over southern Ohio through Thursday. We expect showers form this trough with 80% coverage statewide, from midday Wednesday through the end of Thursday. There can be a few thunderstorms, with the best threats in central OH and northeast areas as the moisture really starts to ramp up Wednesday. Thursday’s action stays mostly from I-70 south. Still, two day rain totals can be from .25″-1.25″, but most of us will be .6″or less. The upper end of the range is purely limited to areas that see thunderstorms. The map at right shows 2 day rain totals ending Thursday night.

Temps warm quickly and dramatically to finish the week with strong south flow. That will take temps to above normal levels. This will increase prospects of getting evaporation to near maximum levels, but we also see a bit of a heat based unsettled pattern too, meaning we cant rule out scattered to isolated thunderstorms as the heat builds. The period in question is Friday through Sunday. The scattered showers/t-storms will see minor coverage, 25% or less generally, but we will have to watch the period for this pop up moisture, because it again will delay full drying. We see dominant sunshine Monday and Tuesday of next week, with heat still holding. A cold front is set to arrive next Wednesday (10th), and can bring .25″-.75″ and 80% coverage.

The extended period shows temps above normal on through the 16th. Moisture will be at a minimum behind that front on the 10th. We may make it through the entire 11-16 day period with no new precipitation. AT the very least we do look to be below normal on precipitation for the period.

So, overall we continue to see just enough moisture around to make planting our remaining acres (or replanting in some cases) a little challenging. When we are dry, we see great evaporation, but stringing together more than 3-4 days of dryness back to back will prove difficult in the next 10 days. The extended period shows potential for that longer term drying.