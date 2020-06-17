Ohio Ag Council announces postponement of Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast

The Executive Committee of the Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) announced the postponement of the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast that is held during the Ohio State Fair. Due to the fair’s cancellation and the many unknowns surrounding large events, the annual induction has been postponed until Aug. 6, 2021.

“The strength and resiliency of Ohio’s farm community is admirable. That resolve shines brightest during our annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame breakfast, when we honor the legacies and achievements of Ohio’s agriculture leaders,” said the group in a statement. “Inherent in our celebration is the opportunity for families, friends and supporters of our inductees to recognize their accomplishments and to enjoy the agriculture offerings of the Ohio State Fair. Without the fair, and the ability to bring together all those that want to celebrate our inductees, and in the context of continuing health and safety concerns, cancelling this year’s breakfast event is appropriate.

“Our 2020 class of inductees has made a robust impact on our farm community, and we will honor them soon with individual presentations, as well as during next year’s breakfast event. We look forward to seeing our friends and supporters in person on August 6, 2021, for the 55th annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Ohio State Fair.”