OFBF mourns the loss of Yvonne Lesicko

Yvonne Lesicko, Ohio Farm Bureau vice president of public policy, passed away suddenly on June 18 from an unexpected medical issue.

“This loss to our Farm Bureau family has hit us hard. Yvonne’s impact on our organization is immense,” said Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president in a letter to members. “Her work literally helped tens of thousands of members, every day of the week. But of course Yvonne did this work with a dedicated team of Farm Bureau staff colleagues, board members, county leaders and indeed members everywhere. This is where she shined the most as a professional: connecting with people, communicating about our work and inspiring us all to do better.”

Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St, Worthington, OH 43085. A private service for immediate family and friends will take place Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. It will be streamed online. For more, visit the Schoedinger website and read her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Fund established by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. This fund was established to support the causes and initiatives that she cared so deeply about, including but not limited to, farmer mental health, women in leadership, agricultural and environmental policy and youth scholarships. Visit www.OFBF.org to make online contributions or mail contributions to: Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation ATTN: Luke Houghton, P.O. Box, 182383, Columbus, OH 43218-2383. Make checks payable to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. Please put in the memo line Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Fund.