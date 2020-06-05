National FFA Scholarships Awarded to Miami Trace FFA graduates

The National FFA Organization awarded scholarships to three Miami Trace FFA graduates.

Aubrey Schwartz was awarded the $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship. She plans to use the funds to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education at Wilmington College.

Morgan Eggleton is honored to receive the $1,000 AGCO Dealer Scholarship locally sponsored by Mayer Farm Equipment LLC. Morgan plans on attending The Ohio State University where she will be majoring in Agribusiness and Applied Economics.

Lastly, Meri Grace Carson received a $2,000 scholarship from Beck’s Hybrids. Meri Grace is currently enrolled at the University of Kentucky where she is pursuing a degree in Agronomy and Agriculture Economics.

This generous funding comes from individuals, businesses, and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals. Scholarships support either two-year or four -year degrees as well as vocational programs and range in size from a $500 to full tuition for four years. The 2020 scholarship recipients were selected from 6,846 applicants from across the country.

This year the National FFA Organization supported 1,325 students through their scholarship program. Currently, 398 sponsors and donors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.