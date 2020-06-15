Miami Trace FFA Hosts Annual Parent-Member Banquet

During the week of May 18th, the Miami Trace FFA chapter held their annual banquet electronically, posting new videos on their Facebook page daily. The Chapter recognized members, advisors, parents, and other community members that helped make the last year such a success. Many members were also recognized for having numerous achievements throughout the year.

To begin the award portion of the banquet, there were numerous scholarships presented to senior FFA members. Miami Trace FFA Alumni presented scholarships to Samantha Sever, Morgan Eggleton, Regan Hagler, Cole Enochs. The Wendt Group Scholarship was awarded to Aubrey McCoy, and Anita Pursell. Aubrey Schwartz, Grant DeBruin received the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Kylie Pettit was the recipient of the Mark Garland Scholarship. Anita Pursell received the Evans Family Scholarship. There were two recipients of the Justin Stuckey Scholarship: Dawson Wallace, Victoria Waits. The Farmer’s School Scholarship was awarded to Aubrey Schwartz, Kahlin Orso, Ben Speakman, and Corbin Hastings. Morgan Eggleton received the AgCo corporation scholarship. Matthew Warner received the Billy Jo scholarship.

The highest honor an FFA Chapter can bestow on any individual is the Honorary Chapter Degree. This year, the chapter honored individuals Dale Mayer and Jim & Melissa Garland. Mr. Mayer is instrumental in assisting the Miami Trace FFA in their production farm as well as serves key roles in the Miami Trace FFA Alumni. Mr. & Mrs. Garland are longtime supporters of the Miami Trace FFA by providing financial scholarships to graduate seniors and employing many FFA members through the years. The Chapter is extremely thankful for the continual contributions of these individuals and welcoming them to the Miami Trace FFA honorary membership roster.

Special FFA foundation awards were presented to members for their efforts in fundraising endeavors throughout the school year. These awards included the top fruit and strawberry salesmen. This year the chapter fruit sale brought in over 105,000, and the strawberry sale brought in more than $17,800. Both of these sales help fund many chapter activities. The top ten fruit salesmen were Aubrey Schwartz ($6032), Tyler Cummings ($4670), Kylie/Kelsey Pettit ($4340), Tori Waits ($3685), Connor Collins ($3519), Bryce/Caleb Bennett ($3299), Samantha/Charles Sever ($2942), Graham Carson ($2696), Gracee Stewart ($2574), Weston Pettit ($2340). The top five strawberry salesmen were Collins ($981), Kylie/Kelsey Pettit ($754), Bryce/Caleb Bennett ($646), Aubrey Schwartz ($578), and Taylor Moore ($560).

Multiple officers and members presented leadership awards, outstanding member awards, and scholarship awards. This year we have ten State FFA Degree recipients: Wyatt Atley, Kyler Batson, Graham Carson, Addison Little, Derek Mitchem, Kylie Pettit, Ben Speakman, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart, Lydia Zwoll. These members will receive their degrees at the State FFA Convention. There are four members receiving their American Degrees this year from the chapter that include: Cassie Baird, Meri Grace Carson, Trevor Pursell, Andrea Robinson. American Degree recipients will receive their degrees at the National FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards are awarded to students who excel in the development of their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) project.

Leadership Awards are based on the FFA Leadership Profile Assessment. Members receive points for their various activities, participation, along with chapter activities. The freshman leadership award recipients received garment bags. Those recipients were: Caleb Bennett, Jacob Cline, Austin Etzler, Jenna Goddard, Natalie Lindsey, Hillary McCoy, Eli Miller, Kelsey Pettit, Charles Sever, and Mara Simonson. The sophomore leadership award recipients received personalized cups. These awards were presented to Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Connor Collins, Tyler Cummings, Blayne Ferguson, Lexi Hagler, Madison Johnson, Emily Moser, Weston Pettit, Emily Taylor, and Kennedy Worley. Junior leadership awards received personalized fleece pullovers. These recipients were: Wyatt Atley, Kyler Adkins, Kyler Batson, Graham Carson, Brandon Fenner, Derek Mitchem, Taylor Moore, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart, Matthew Webb, and Lydia Zwoll. Senior leadership award recipients received fleece blankets, these recipients were: Grant DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Shana Lott, Aubrey McCoy, Kylie Pettit, Anita Pursell, Aubrey Schwartz, Samantha Sever, Victoria Waits, andMatthew Warner.

Along with leadership awards, Outstanding FFA Member Awards are given each year to those most involved in the chapter activities. The top 10 outstanding members of the chapter were 1. Aubrey Schwartz, 2. Kelsey Pettit, 3. Kylie Pettit, 4. Bryce Bennett, 5. Tyler Cummings, 6. Weston Pettit, 7. Connor Collins, 8. Lahni Stachler, 9. Victoria Waits, and 10. Caleb Bennett. The top 10 members received personalized gifts.

Every year freshman members are bestowed with the title of Star Greenhand. These members are the most involved in leadership and chapter activities throughout the year in the freshmen class. This year’s Star Greenhand was Kelsey Pettit. Also, one senior member is awarded the title of Star Farmer. The Star Farmer for 2020 was Aubrey Schwartz. The chapter also rewards a member as the Star Chapter Agribusiness Member. This is based on how many points the member has earned over their four years in the MT FFA Chapter. This year the winner was Kylie Pettit.

The Miami Trace FFA is also concerned with academics and encourages members to excel in this area. In order to receive an FFA Scholarship Award, a member must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. The members that receive this award are rewarded with a pin that the member can wear on their FFA jackets. The freshman scholarships were awarded to Elliot Anthony, Caleb Bennett, Peyton Black, Carlee Cartee, Cameron Casto, Jacob Cline*, Averey Cockerill*, Meghan Cory*, Audrey Craig, Sara Dawson*, Michael Eggleton, Cameron Fannin, Jenna Goddard, Andrew Guthrie, Luke Hoppes, Tannon Huff, Noah Kelsey-Lane, Rhyanna Kinnison*, Natalie Lindsey, Mallory Lovett*, Hillary McCoy*, Eli Miller, Mallory Mitchem, Haleigh Moore, Cameron Morris, Cadence Nichols*, Sophia Parsons*, Kelsey Pettit, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo*, Isaiah Reisinger, Isaiah Reisinger, Charles Sever, Mara Simonson, Blake Sollars, and Kyler Wilson. The sophomore scholarship awards were given out to Elizabeth Aleshire, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, McKenna Casto*, Connor Collins, Alexia Cusic, Sarah Duron-Babb, Dylan Farley, Taylor Fenner, Blayne Ferguson, Julie Harrison, Reagan Ivers, Madison Johnson*, Hidy Kirkpatrick*, Makenna McFadden, Rebekah Meehan, Weston Melvin, Emily Moser*, Weston Pettit, Emma Pitstick, Paighten Reed, Savannah Shupert, Lindsey Stump, and Emily Taylor. The junior scholarship awards were given to Colin Farrens, Addison Little, Taylor Moore, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart, and Lydia Zwoll. The senior scholarships were given to Hayley Binegar, Elijah Brown, Grant DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Cole Enochs, Aubrey McCoy, Kylie Pettit, Anita Pursell, Aubrey Schwartz, Devan Thomas, and Victoria Waits.

The banquet would not be complete without the announcement of the newly elected 2020-2021 FFA officers. The new officer team consists of President – Graham Carson, Vice President – Lahni Stachler, Secretary – Hidy Kirkpatrick, Treasurers – Weston Pettit and Blayne Ferguson, Reporter – Emily Moser, Publicity Reporter – Kennedy Worely, Student Advisor – Bryce Bennett, Sentinel – Dylan Farley, Growing Leaders – Kelsey Pettit, Building Communities – Caleb Bennett, and Strengthening Ag – Drew Black.