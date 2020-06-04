Livestock farms should note the possibility of increased activist activity

The Animal Agriculture Alliance has contacted the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to raise concerns about recent animal rights activist activity. The effort involves an interactive map pinpointing specific farms and meat processing plants across the U.S.

Activists are being encouraged to use the map to locate farms and processors in their area and create a “paper trail” for them with photos and videos collected by going to those farms. This is a good reminder for all livestock farmers to remain vigilant and be mindful of farm security at all times.

Tips to prevent unexpected visitors:

Do the right thing. Above all else, make sure your farm is exceeding all expectations for animal care, cleanliness and environmental responsibility whether there is a camera on you or not.

Post “no trespassing” signs. Make it clear that unexpected visitors are not allowed on the property. Signs should appear professionally made to convey the seriousness. Consider customized signs combining these messages or perhaps offering contact information for curious individuals to schedule a tour or appointment.

Install video surveillance in important areas of your farm.

Build a relationship with local law enforcement so they understand your farm’s needs.

Hire the right people. Do background checks, reference checks and ask for actual Social Security cards. Put new hires on probation and watch them closely.

Train employees how to interact with unexpected guests.Employees should contact the owner of the farm about the situation and do not leave visitors unattended.

Empower employees. Let them know their importance as a team member in protecting your farm, and that you expect them to immediately report any strange behaviors or actions, or if they suspect any undercover activity.

Stay in touch with livestock organizations.

If unexpected visitors arrive: