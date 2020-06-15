Good weather pushes progress

A variety of field activities continued due to dry and warm weather, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. While warm windy weather created ideal conditions for making dry hay, windy conditions also may have negatively impacted some crops. In addition, armyworms negatively impacted crops, causing damage to wheat, other small grains and hay fields. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 1 degree above historical normals and the entire state averaged close to a half inch of precipitation. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 14.

Farmers worked on spot planting, tilling, spraying herbicides, side-dressing corn, and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture decreased from 12% surplus last week to 5% surplus this week. Soybean planting progress was 93%, ahead of the five-year average by 10 percentage points. Corn planting progress was 6 percentage points ahead of the five-year average at 98%. Sixty-three percent of corn was considered good or excellent and 73% of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to 55% the previous year. For the full report, click here.