Corn planting nearing completion, soybeans not far behind

Dry weather and warm temperatures led to much field activity throughout the week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Due to improved weather and drier fields, farmers continued replanting corn and soybeans. Average temperatures for the week were approximately 5 degrees above historical normals and the entire state averaged close to a half inch of precipitation. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 7. In addition to replanting crops, farmers side-dressed corn, sprayed herbicides, baled hay, and spread manure. Topsoil moisture decreased from 30 percent surplus last week to 12 percent surplus this week. Soybean planting progress was 83 percent, 8 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Corn planting progress was 94 percent, ahead of the five year average by 9 percentage points. Sixty-one percent of corn was considered good or excellent and 75 percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to 59 percent last year.