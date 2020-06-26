CMP shooters compete locally

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

While interviewing one of the organization’s representatives on Buckeye Sportsman late last month, I learned that the popular Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) has prepared a solution to allow participants to keep shooting and compete with one another during the summer months — from the comfort of their local range. The CMP Home Range Appreciation Series is a collection of rifle, pistol, CMP Games, small bore and air rifle competitions (open to both adult and junior athletes) which will be fired in local club matches and once scorecards are submitted the scores will be compared against overall scores from around the nation and prizes will be announced and awarded.

All matches adhere to social distancing rules and obey CDC and local/federal government guidelines for group settings while also complying with standard range safety practices. Although we are eager for our competitors to return to the ranges, demonstrating mutual respect and safeguarding the welfare of everyone remains the highest priority at all of our events.

CMP Affiliated Clubs in good standing can sanction Home Range Appreciation Series

events by filling out a match application at https://thecmp.org/competitions/home-range-appreciation-series/. All competitors firing in the CMP Home Range Appreciation Series will receive one special t-shirt and one commemorative coin to be mailed out after the event is complete (only one of each per competitor, regardless of the number of events entered).

All matches must be fired by Sept. 8 and results must be received by Sept. 14 to qualify. Results will be final on Oct. 1 and all scores from this competition will be available for viewing on the CMP Club and Competition Tracker at https://ct.thecmp.org/homerangeResults.

For participating clubs, the CMP will supply specially designated scorecards, match report forms and return envelopes (if applicable for the match). Detailed instructions on submitting scores back to CMP Headquarters at Camp Perry will be emailed to match contacts, after matches are approved. We also ask that all clubs submit photos of their events to the CMP.

To recognize outstanding competitors, several awards will be distributed at the conclusion of the series, including:

Overall Winner, High Junior, High Women, High Senior and High Grand Senior certificates for each rifle/pistol event.

Three-Position Air Rifle certificates to first, second and third places in sporter and precision classes.

A unique opportunity for junior air rifle competitors to earn EIC points toward their Junior Distinguished Badge. The top 25 percent of all non-distinguished 3×20 junior shooters will receive between 6 to 10 points toward their Distinguished Badges.

Additional prizes from Match Sponsors.

Download the Application, Match Program, view Ranges Hosting the CMP Home Range Series and view results at https://thecmp.org/competitions/home-range-appreciation-series/. Applications may also be requested by contacting the CMP at competitions@thecmp.org or 419-635-2141.

For questions on Rifle/Pistol/Games events, contact Christina Roguski at 419-635-2141 ext. 714 or croguski@thecmp.org. Questions on Air Rifle events should be directed to Katie Harrington at 419-635-2141 ext. 731 or kharrington@thecmp.org. Questions on Smallbore events should be directed to Brad Donoho at 419-635-2141 ext. 730 or bdonoho@thecmp.org.

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.

Family fishing teams dominate

The Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit (MWC) and the Western Basin Sportfishing Association’s Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) tournament seasons faced some obstacles this with all of the social distancing guidelines put in place. The MWC rescheduled a couple events and the LEWT was finally able to run its first event of the year out of Huron after canceling its first two on this year’s schedule.

The LEWT tournament in Huron had an interesting outcome: the top four places were claimed by father/son teams. The top finishers were Lucas Hahn and his dad, Gordon Hahn with second place going to Gary Zart and his son Nicholas Zart. Third place went to Mike Mochan and his son Jack Mochan, while fourth went to the father-son duo of Gary and Alex Kisel. For a 60-boat field to have the top four spots won by father/son teams is notable and speaks volumes for the future of fishing.

Knox Lake drawdown underway

Construction to rehabilitate the Knox Lake dam in Knox County is underway for the 60-year-old reservoir, which includes stabilization and resurfacing of the spillway, replacing the riprap on the upstream side of the dam, lake drain control structure improvements, and an additional embankment toe drain.

The pool level in Knox Lake has been lowered approximately 6 feet to allow crews to complete the work. Boat ramps are unusable for trailered watercraft during the low water period, but access is available for small watercraft such as kayaks and canoes at the 476-acre lake, and shoreline fishing will be available in existing public access areas.

The lower pool level will be maintained until construction is completed in spring 2021, during which time Dam Road, the road leading to the spillway, will not be accessible to the public.