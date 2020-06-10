Celebrate June Dairy Month with yogurt

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietitian

Milk it’s what’s for dinner! Oops! I love slogans or catchy phrases and the marketing of commodities is no exception. Got Milk? was one of my favorites. It was created in 1993 and kicked off with a commercial named “Aaron Burr.” Google it if you are too young to remember. This nerdy guy is eating a peanut butter sandwich and gets a call from the radio station asking a $10,000 trivia question. He is a guru on the subject, knows the answer but cannot talk due to the dreaded sticky peanut butter mouth. Worse yet…he is out of milk. He has nothing to wash it down. The slogan took off with ads featuring sticky situations needing of course, milk!

“Got Milk” started a new campaign in 1988 with celebrities wearing milk mustaches. Celebrities from the music, TV, film, athletes as well as Batman, The Simpsons and other fictional characters starred in these fantastic ads. One little Detwiler guy at age 7, loved baseball and Mark McGuire was his fan favorite of the milk mustache world. Mark’s poster read Going, Going, Gone! and told the story of how much milk was good for his body and how he could not wait to get home to drink his milk. Paul appeared one day with the Mark McGuire poster in hand and was the hero of the day. Quick to imitate, there were always empty glasses of milk on the table to build their muscles and soon our two little guys even got in on the action with their own mustaches made from a sticker!

In my younger years, a 1977 television ad took advantage of the yogurt folklore of long life, featuring aging people in Soviet Georgia. “A large part of the population lives past 100 and a large part of their diet is yogurt!” Yogurt sales soared up to close to $9 billion dollars in 2018 according to Packaged Facts, with Americans consuming on average 13.7 pounds of yogurt a year.

The history of yogurt goes back, way back, thousands of years ago. It is believed that the first yogurt was made around 6,000 BC during the Neolithic period when the people of Central Asia clued in on milking their animals. They carried the milk in animal stomach vessels, which curdled the milk. (I prefer modern day yogurt production!) The story goes, though, that this helped preserve the milk and that the people preferred the taste of yogurt over milk. Word spread of its health benefits and consumption increased. A famous archeologist stated that by 2,000 B.C. half of the population was eating dairy products. Yogurt was primarily made in the home until the early 1900s when a microbiologist found a strain of bacteria that would help the fermenting process. Yogurt began being made commercially in 1919.

To some, yogurt is barely tolerable due to the sour-acid taste or texture that results as good bacteria ferments milk. I love yogurt. Its versatility is endless! You can eat it out of the container or use it as a substitute for sour cream, mayo, and buttermilk. It is great in dips, marinades, sauces, dressings, and baked goods. Try thinning down a low-fat or whole milk Greek yogurt to use in soups and sauces in place of cream. One of my favorites is the peanut butter dip below. I use Greek yogurt because it is a little thicker with added protein and makes a great afternoon snack that both kids and adults will enjoy.

Got Milk to Milk Life to the current campaign of Undeniably Dairy… I wonder what is next in the Dairy Marketing world. In the meantime, celebrate Dairy month with a spoonful of yogurt.

Eat well and Healthy,

Shelly

Shelly’s Peanut Butter Dip for Apples

1 carton of vanilla yogurt, other flavors work well also.

2-3 Tbsp. peanut butter or peanut butter powder

Mix and enjoy with an apple. Serves 1

TWO Ingredient Pizza Dough foodnetwork.com

I have been wanting to try this. By the time you read this I will have!

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

Pizza sauce

shredded mozzarella

toppings of choice

Put a pizza stone or inverted baking sheet on the center rack of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees F.

Put the flour and yogurt in a large bowl and mix with a fork until a shaggy dough forms. (The dough may appear dry and crumbly at first, but it will come together as you mix it.) Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until the dough is smooth and slightly elastic, about 8 minutes, dusting with more flour if necessary. If the dough feels too dry, add water, a tablespoon at a time and continue kneading until it is soft and pliable.

Divide the dough in half, roll into two balls, and then use a rolling pin to roll the balls out into two 10-inch pizza crusts. Dust the back of another inverted baking sheet or pizza peel with more flour, semolina or coarse cornmeal and place a circle of dough on top. Top the dough round with sauce and shredded cheese as desired, leaving a half-inch bare border around the edge. Slide the pizza onto the preheated stone or baking sheet in the oven. (Alternatively, roll out the dough on a baking sheet, top as desired and put the sheet in the oven to bake.) Cook until the crust is golden, and the cheese is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes. Let sit 5 minutes. Eat & Repeat.

Note from Shelly: 1 c flour + 11/2 tsp. b. powder + ¼ -½ tsp. salt =1 c self-rising flour

Lemon Mousse Dessert Cups Drink-Milk.com

24 wonton wrappers

1/2 cup cinnamon sugar

8-oz pkg lite cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup lemon curd

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Fresh berries

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray each wonton wrapper with non-stick spray on both sides. Sprinkle each side with cinnamon sugar. Press one wrapper in a mini muffin tin or two wrappers in a regular sized muffin tin. 4. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool in the pan for 2-3 minutes, and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Beat the cream cheese until creamy. Add the yogurt and lemon curd and beat again until smooth. Set aside. Beat the heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar in a clean, chilled metal bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the lemon mixture until completely mixed in. Pipe the lemon mousse into the cinnamon sugar dessert cups. Top each one with fresh berries. Serve that day.

Greek Pasta with Yogurt, Garlic and Butter whatagirleats.com

1-pound pasta any type

4 ounces unsalted butter (1 stick)

3-4 cloves garlic minced

2 cups good quality Greek yogurt

Zest and juice of half a lemon

1/4 cup Freshly grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp fresh chives or parsley optional

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to directions on package. Drain pasta, but do not rinse! Reserve pasta cooking water.

In the same pot you cooked the pasta, melt butter over medium heat until melted.

Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until garlic is fragrant, but not brown.

Turn heat to low and add yogurt, stirring to blend. Toss in pasta, stirring to coat pasta. Add reserved pasta water to thin sauce if necessary, 1 Tablespoon at a time.

Add zest and juice of half a lemon and salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with grated cheese and fresh parsley or chives.

Servings: 6 people; Calories: 476 kcal

Note from Shelly: Add some chopped chicken and steamed veggies or serve on the side. Lower fat try cutting the butter in half.