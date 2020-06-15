The American Lamb Resource Center website (www.LambResourceCenter.com) is officially relaunched. This is an industry website that is a great place for sheep producers, feeders, direct marketers, educators and processors to start their search for information. It pulls together a variety of resources from American Lamb organizations, USDA and more.

The site is a service of the American Lamb Board (ALB), your checkoff organization. With a totally new design, updated content and simplified navigation, we hope you find this site even more useful. The Home page features current news and resources of particular interest. The most popular section is likely to be Resources, which has access to everything from publications, funding opportunities from a variety of sources, the American Lamb Summit, pricing calculator (also known as the Direct Marketing Lamb Business Management Tool), to market reports courtesy of the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI).

The Lamb Board section explains what the mandatory checkoff program does, how it works, and how to pay. Plus, you will find news for farm media and the industry, reports, board of directors’ information, and how to contact ALB. Promotion Tools features items to order for events and local promotions, and ALB’s marketing toolkits for Hispanic and Muslim audiences. The Login area includes promotional resources and other information for the American Lamb industry use only. An online form can be completed to apply for access.

The footer of every page allows visitors to share site suggestions. We would appreciate your feedback. This could be anything from content suggestions, a link that doesn’t work, a typo, or your experience finding information – both good and not-so-good.

Keep in mind that ALB also has an American Lamb website for consumers, (www.AmericanLamb.com), which houses recipes, cooking information and a special section that introduces consumers to the industry’s story from pasture to plate.