Home / Livestock / Tyson to re-open Indiana plant

Tyson to re-open Indiana plant

May 5, 2020 Livestock, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Following a plant tour with local health and government officials, a union representative, and medical professionals, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced its plans to resume limited production at its Logansport, Indiana, facility this week.

“We’ve taken additional precautions to reassure team members that they are returning to a safe work environment and have made additional changes to continue supporting them during this global health crisis,” said Todd Neff, senior vice president of pork at Tyson.

Check Also

Can livestock get COVID-19?

While there’s no evidence so far that pets, livestock, or their owners can infect each …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved