Sunrise Cooperative announces the RISE FFA 2020 internship recipient

George Secor President and CEO of Sunrise Cooperative talks about the RISE FFA program and announces the first winner. This program is for FFA students who want to go directly into the work force instead of attending college. The recipient of the RISE FFA internship at Sunrise Cooperative receives a pickup truck as their signing bonus.
