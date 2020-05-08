Home / 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration / Sunrise Cooperative announces the RISE FFA 2020 internship recipient

Sunrise Cooperative announces the RISE FFA 2020 internship recipient

May 8, 2020 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration, Country Life, Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

George Secor President and CEO of Sunrise Cooperative talks about the RISE FFA program and announces the first winner. This program is for FFA students who want to go directly into the work force instead of attending college. The recipient of the RISE FFA internship at Sunrise Cooperative receives a pickup truck as their signing bonus.

Check Also

Cold weather weed concerns

By Matt Reese As wet, cold, windy weather lingers into May for much of Ohio, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved