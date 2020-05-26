Significant rainfall slowed progress

A modest amount of field work occurred in the state due to increased rain, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. High amounts of precipitation caused localized flooding throughout the state, bringing planting progress to a halt in most areas. Although reporters suspected some damage occurred to recently planted crops, most noted that it was too early to tell how severe that damage was. Average temperatures for the week were close to historical normals and the entire state averaged just under 3 inches of precipitation. There were 1.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 24.