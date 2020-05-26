Significant rainfall slowed progress

A modest amount of field work occurred in the state due to increased rain, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. High amounts of precipitation caused localized flooding throughout the state, bringing planting progress to a halt in most areas. Although reporters suspected some damage occurred to recently planted crops, most noted that it was too early to tell how severe that damage was. Average temperatures for the week were close to historical normals and the entire state averaged just under 3 inches of precipitation. There were 1.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 24.
Despite increased amounts of rain, farmers were able to continue small amounts of spraying activities and began hay cutting. Topsoil moisture increased from 29% surplus last week to 56% surplus this week. Corn planted progress was 66%, 2 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans planted progress remained ahead of the five-year average by 9 percentage points. Fifty-nine percent of pasture and range was considered good or excellent compared to 60% last year.