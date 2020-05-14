Shane Kellogg runs a homemade strip till refresher in this installment of our Spring Cab Cam series

Shane Kellogg built a home made strip till refresher this winter. Shane has been using strip till as part of the Blanchard River Demonstration Farm for 5 years. He said they use 1/3 less dry fertilizer and see an increase in yields with deep banding fertilizer with a strip till unit. Our Spring Cab Cam Series is made possibly by Precision Agri Services Inc. visit them at www.Precisionagriservices.com