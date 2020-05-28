Schroeder and Stump reelected to AgCredit’s board of directors

Two farmers have been reelected to serve on the board of AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home owners.

Scott Schroeder of Leipsic and Michael Stump of Bucyrus were reelected to serve three-year terms on AgCredit’s board of directors. Schroeder, who was originally elected in 2008, will continue to represent member-borrowers in Region 1, which consists of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Stump, who was also first elected in 2008, will continue to serve member-borrowers in Region 7, which includes Crawford and Morrow counties.

AgCredit’s board of directors consists of 10 members, eight of whom are elected by stockholders and two who are appointed by the board to ensure greater diversity and a range of experience.

Eighteen members were also elected to serve on AgCredit’s nominating committee during the elections, which were held in May. Committee members represent the counties in the ag lender’s territory and identify suitable candidates for open director positions each year. The list of new nominating committee members can be found at AgCredit.net.

AgCredit is a cooperative lender and proud member of the Farm Credit System, which was created over 100 years ago to provide a reliable source of credit for the nation’s farmers and ranchers. AgCredit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

For more information about AgCredit, please visit AgCredit.net.