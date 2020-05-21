Progress in planting made between rains

Willie Murphy

We have gotten a bunch of rain but we were able to plant last Tuesday. We planted a field of beans and it was getting pretty fit. On Wednesday we got both planters up and running and got the corn planter going. We got all the bugs worked out and got a bunch planted on Wednesday and Thursday. Then we got a spotty rain here and we got maybe two tenths. Further north got anywhere from four tenths to eight tenths on Thursday.

It kind of dried back out for us and we were able to plant corn all weekend. We started late Friday and planted until the middle of the day on Monday and got about half of our corn planted. North of here they got more rain. Altogether I think they got 2.5 inches from Monday to today. We are fortunate. You don’t have to go very far from here before it gets pretty wet.

We no-tilled all the beans into corn stalks and they went in really well. It was all on tiled ground and had been sprayed. In April we had a couple of opportunities to do some tillage, with the intentions of working it again before we planted, but the ground was really mellow for the corn. The top 3 inches were dry so we just planted into the stale seedbed and it planted really nice. We did work some more ground but not all that much. We had to be careful how deep we were running because if you went under 3 inches it got pretty wet.

The wheat did not like that cold weather but it looks alright. Time will tell. It is starting to head out and if we can time it right we are going to go ahead and put fungicide on with the airplane. I know the wheat is probably not going to be as good as it has in the past. But even with lower yields, fungicide can really help with grain quality.

Last Thursday I did get rained out four times in one 60-acre field. I thought I’d never get it planted. Last year was pretty wet and stressful and this year might be shaping up to be worse than that. We have to be patient I guess.

Jake Heilmann

We got the rain we needed and then some. I think we’re going to be OK, though. We haven’t found areas we have to replant yet. We were so dry that the water got away in a timely manner and we didn’t get really hot right away so we didn’t have too much damage. We went right from scouting for frost damage to scouting for flood damage. We had a little frost damage on some bean acres but not enough to justify any replanting. We still have stands that are good enough to reach full potential. We got from 2.5 to 3 inches over a 2.5-day period.

We have a couple days worth of corn spraying I’d like to do but the fields are too wet right now. I’m not sure if the ground will be fit before the next round of showers. It is a pre-emerge, so we are limited on the growth stage of the corn and if we don’t get it done we will have to change the herbicide program for the corn.

It looks like warmer temperatures are coming and then there are quite a few showers in the forecast after that with rain for 7 out of 10 days. We have 100% of our crops emerged. Our last fields are just spiking through. Especially the later planted corn came up beautifully. The first corn we planted had a little bit of uneven emergence.

Charlie Kail

I’ve had two guys tell me they saw dust behind the planter. I asked them if they took a picture of it.

Amazingly we’ve had enough breaks in the rain that we have a bunch of corn and beans in the ground. We’re over 50% corn and beans planted around here. There are few of these old no-till guys who won’t plant in cold ground. They haven’t done anything, but a lot of the younger generation has been pushing the newer hybrids. The new hybrids have the capability of getting out of the ground in the wetter conditions. If we would plant the hybrids from 30 or 40 years ago we’d be replanting most of this corn.

So far I have not found any fields that need to be replanted. The fields are slow to emerge because of these cold ground temperatures. We get a couple of nice days then “bang” we are back to 40 degrees and raining. It is hard for the ground to get above 50 degrees. With that 80-degree day we had, things really came to life. But today it is cold enough you don’t want to be outside without a coat.

No corn or beans I have seen have been hurt by the frost. The hilltops were fine. It frosted the valleys pretty good, but most of them were mud and nobody got into them yet.

The frost really dinged the hay up again. The hay did not need that. I saw a guy raking this morning getting ready to roll some round bales up. The rye came off good. The tonnage was not what we’d normally expect. There is not much hay made but there is some wet wrapped hay.

We still have a pile of hay we need to make. We’re late on the calendar but we’re not late on the maturity because the grasses just weren’t growing.

Patty Mann

We are wet. We’ve been rained out of the fields for about a week now. The storm total was about 1.8 inches. It is not as wet as some places, but still too wet and there have not been good drying conditions for us to get anything else accomplished.

The clouds seem to be hanging around and the forecast is the same for the next few days. Then there is a warm up but that brings more chances for rain, so the dry pattern may be a challenge into the first part of next week.

We are about 60% complete with both corn and soybeans. We made good progress in the 8 or 9 days we were able to run. If we had another good week we’d be close to being able to get everything in the ground. When we started it was pretty cold and we were concerned about that. It was dry, though, so we did go ahead with planting. Now the first crops are emerging. Things look like they are doing well, even with the water that was standing on the fields for a couple of days. So far so good.

We didn’t have anything emerged for those two cold mornings and there is no wheat on the farm so we were OK with the frost. A few of my flowers got nipped, but in the grand scheme of things we won’t complain too much about that. My husband enjoys the lilacs and there are not too many of those this year because they were in the bud stage at the time.

It is good to see basis levels coming back at the ethanol plants with people starting to drive again. Hopefully we get the ethanol industry back to where they are profitable and we can get corn prices back up for farmers as well. We can go out to eat again now and since it is too wet to be in the fields, maybe I’ll have Dave take me out to supper.