Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 155 | Ag Resource Management

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 155 | Ag Resource Management

May 18, 2020 Audio, Featured Audio, Podcasts, Slider Leave a comment

The Quarantine Chronicles go on another day as Bart, Matt, and Dusty talk to Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management. Matt caught up with the Jason and Joel Wish from Wishingwell Farms, they gave some insight on how quarantine as effected farmers markets this year.

Check Also

Miami East FFA Alumni Sponsors Scholarships

By Libby Carpenter, Reporter The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter recently recognized graduates of Miami …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved