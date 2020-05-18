Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 155 | Ag Resource Management

The Quarantine Chronicles go on another day as Bart, Matt, and Dusty talk to Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management. Matt caught up with the Jason and Joel Wish from Wishingwell Farms, they gave some insight on how quarantine as effected farmers markets this year.
