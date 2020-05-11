Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 154 | Winter in May

May 11, 2020

This week during the quarantine chronicles, we have Matt, Kolt, and Dusty host Adam Sharpe from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation while he talks about their response to COVID-19. Interviews by Matt this week include Charlie Kail, Mark Loux, and Sam Custer. We wrapped up the Ohio FFA Celebration last week, and our fantastic Student Reporters talked with National FFA President, Kolsen McCoy after his keynote speech.

