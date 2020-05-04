The Quarantine Chronicles take the virtual stage for the Ohio FFA Celebration with the help of our 2020 FFA Student Reporters, Halle Miller, Jacob Zajkowski, and Elizabeth Fannin. Interviews this week include a group interview from intern Madi Kregel with the Oak Harbor Penta FFA chapter officers and their advisor. Matt has three interviews this week with Cheryl Day, Chris Henney, and Miles VonStein. And Kolt brings an interview with President of the Marion County fair, after they announced the cancelation of their fair.
Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 153 | Ohio FFA Celebration Week
Check Also
Packing Plants to Reopen
By Chris ClaytonDTN Ag Policy Editor GLENWOOD, Iowa (DTN) — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said …