Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 153 | Ohio FFA Celebration Week

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 153 | Ohio FFA Celebration Week

May 4, 2020 Audio, FFA News, Multimedia, Podcasts, Slider Leave a comment

The Quarantine Chronicles take the virtual stage for the Ohio FFA Celebration with the help of our 2020 FFA Student Reporters, Halle Miller, Jacob Zajkowski, and Elizabeth Fannin. Interviews this week include a group interview from intern Madi Kregel with the Oak Harbor Penta FFA chapter officers and their advisor. Matt has three interviews this week with Cheryl Day, Chris Henney, and Miles VonStein. And Kolt brings an interview with President of the Marion County fair, after they announced the cancelation of their fair.

Check Also

Packing Plants to Reopen

By Chris ClaytonDTN Ag Policy Editor GLENWOOD, Iowa (DTN) — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved